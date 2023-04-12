To boost EVs, EPA proposes stricter vehicle emissions standards

The Biden administration wants to jolt the electric vehicle market by putting the squeeze on automakers in the form of much tougher standards for greenhouse gas emissions.

The standards proposed Wednesday by the EPA for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles are by far the strictest ever proposed by the agency, which said they're attainable because of advances in automotive technology. It estimated that through 2055 the standards would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions and save the average consumer $12,000 over the lifetime of a light-duty vehicle.

“This is what we mean when we say that tackling the climate crisis is about creating opportunity. An opportunity to put the United States on a clear path to win the jobs and the industries of the 21st century,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said on a call with reporters. “And we must seize this moment. That’s what President Biden’s historic investments in America are all about and that’s what these performance standards, when finalized, will deliver.”

EPA officials highlighted the effect the rules will have on air pollution and the adoption of electric vehicles, a necessary step to reach net-zero carbon emissions as set in the Paris Agreement.

Under the light-duty vehicle standards, the EPA will require an increasingly stringent greenhouse gas standard. By model year 2032 it would result in an industry-wide average target of 82 grams of carbon dioxide created per mile traveled. That would be 56 percent lower than the model year 2026 standard set in 2021.