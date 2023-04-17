Replacing Feinstein can be complicated, Senate history shows

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday that Republicans should let another Democratic senator temporarily fill California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Judiciary Committee seat.

But the New York Democrat said he still needed to consult with the caucus on who the selection should be.

“I spoke to Sen. Feinstein just a few days ago. She believes she will return soon, she is very hopeful of that, and so am I,” Schumer told reporters. “I think Republicans should allow a temporary replacement until she returns.”

Schumer said he hoped the GOP would join in the effort, but like many things in the Senate, that could be up for negotiation.

"We're not going to help Democrats confirm the controversial nominees that are being held up," Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn said.