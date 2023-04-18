Democrat Cartwright advises GOP to tame the ‘crazies’

Rep. Matt Cartwright is a straight shooter. That much is evident upon stepping into his office, and seeing a seven-point buck’s head mounted on the wall among photos of some of the charming downtowns in his Northeastern Pennsylvania district. The Democrat shot the deer recently, on state game lands not far from his home.

Credibility is the key for Cartwright. It’s what made him a successful trial attorney, and it’s what the Pennsylvania Democrat credits for his unparalleled electoral success — the Congressional Progressive Caucus member is the only Democrat to win four times in a district that voted for Donald Trump.

So, there’s maybe reason to believe him when he says he wants a “strong Republican Party” that shouldn't “let the crazies take over.”

Cartwright, in an interview in early March, shared his advice for the GOP, as well as Democrats trying to emulate his wins in red-tinted districts like his. He also set the record straight about the most frequently mispronounced city in Pennsylvania.

This interview has been edited and condensed.