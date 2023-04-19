CFPB employee sent data of 250,000 customers to personal email

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employee sent personally identifiable information linked to at least 256,000 consumers to a personal email account in a breach of the agency’s data protections.

The employee, who no longer works for the agency, had authorized access to the information. There’s no indication consumer data traveled beyond the former employee’s personal account, but the staffer has not complied with the agency’s demand for proof the emails have been deleted, the CFPB said.

The breach prompted Republicans on House and Senate financial oversight committees to write the agency asking for more details. The CFPB alerted Congress to the problem in March.

“The CFPB takes data privacy very seriously, and this unauthorized transfer of personal and confidential data is completely unacceptable. All CFPB employees are trained in their obligations under Bureau regulations and Federal law to safeguard confidential or personal information,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We have referred the matter to the Office of the Inspector General, and we are taking appropriate action to address this incident.”

The breach included the names and transaction-related numbers for the accounts of 256,000 consumers at a single financial institution. The numbers were not bank account numbers and can’t be used to access the accounts, the agency said.