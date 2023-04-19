Republican border package sparks debate at House Judiciary panel

House Judiciary Committee members accused each other of partisan posturing and political theater in an hourslong meeting Wednesday on a Republican border security proposal that would impose sweeping restrictions on asylum access at the border.

The committee debated a 137-page bill unveiled by House Republicans this week that would restrict asylum eligibility, increase penalties for immigration violations, heighten employment verification requirements and expand migrant family detention.

The House Homeland Security Committee also plans to release a counterpart proposal that focuses on border infrastructure, which is expected to be considered by that committee next week.

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California, who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, said the committee’s package is a combination of bills from eight different lawmakers. He called the legislation “essential” in his opening remarks.

But Democrats launched criticisms early and often. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, slammed the legislative proposal as “nothing more than pure political theater.”