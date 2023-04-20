DSCC Vice Chair Alex Padilla on the 2024 election, immigration and the worst rule in baseball

Politicians come in all colors of charismatic, from red-faced rabble rousers to silver-tongued orators, and Alex Padilla’s hue is the faded blue of some everyday jeans. Sure, he’s California’s first Latino senator, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate who’s the son of uneducated migrants.

But in conversation, Padilla comes off as a regular guy, someone who just wants to talk about baseball or his kids, and — since you asked — the intricacies of electrical engineering or immigration policy.

Padilla can still give a cagey response to a question he doesn’t want to answer, though, like whether newly independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema can expect the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s full support in 2024.

CQ Roll Call sat down in Padilla’s office in mid-March to talk about DSCC inside baseball, actual baseball, and the bad physics jokes he shares with the Senate’s other engineers.

This interview has been edited and condensed.