Republicans urge tweaks to House debt limit bill ahead of vote

Republicans from both edges of the party are pushing for changes to a leadership-assembled debt limit bill, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his team appear hesitant to open it back up ahead of a planned vote next week.

While some members are signaling trepidation about their votes, McCarthy said Republicans are in “very good shape” to pass the legislation.

“I want you to write stories like I’m teetering whether I could win or not and the whole world hangs in the balance,” the California Republican told reporters Thursday. “And then I want you to write a story after it passes, did the president sit down and negotiate?”

House Freedom Caucus members are pushing to toughen work requirements for food stamps, while some swing district members are concerned about repealing energy tax credits.

The draft bill, set to be introduced by House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, would raise the current $31.4 trillion borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion or suspend it through March 31, 2024, reinstating the limit at whichever comes first.