Points of disorder — Congressional Hits and Misses

Even though lawmakers just returned from a long recess break, tempers flared on Capitol Hill this week. Highlights of this Congressional Hits and Misses include Reps. Eric Swalwell and Marjorie Taylor Greene clashing in a House Homeland Security hearing — and later Greene with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — leading to procedural disorder and many delays — more disruption at a House Oversight field hearing in New York, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II dropping a “Blazing Saddles” reference on SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, and more.