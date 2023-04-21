Why the narrative that Biden is drifting right for 2024 is closer to malarkey than reality

Beware false narratives. They often take root in Washington like a pesky but tough-to-eliminate weed in your flower or vegetable garden.

One recently sprouted, largely on social media and in some media reports, about President Joe Biden drifting rightward on policy matters as he inches — at a pace that some call strategic and others describe as snail-like — toward announcing a 2024 reelection bid.

One report earlier this year described the president as “quietly pivoting to the middle as he prepares for a 2024 run.” Biden took flack on social media when he appeared with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell at a January event in the latter’s native Kentucky to tout a bridge project made possible by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure act. One angry poster mused that Biden likely would name the bridge after his old pal McConnell.

But several Senate Democrats are eager to rip what they see as a weed from the political garden. They describe a president making pragmatic moves based on his years in the policy realm rather than a finger-in-the-wind politician — though they acknowledge he is mulling a possible reelection policy platform.

"I take the long view," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. "I would be absolutely certain that he's thinking about 2024 right now, but that doesn't necessarily lead to the conclusion that he's moving to the right."