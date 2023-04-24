Senate Democrats press on Clarence Thomas ethics concerns

The chair of the Senate Finance Committee demanded information Monday from a billionaire Republican donor as Democrats respond to reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips and a real estate deal on annual ethics forms.

Sen. Ron Wyden sent a letter to Harlan Crow that requests a detailed accounting by May 8 of private jet flights, vacations and yacht trips Crow provided to Thomas. The Oregon Democrat called it an “unprecedented arrangement between a wealthy benefactor and a Supreme Court justice” that “raises serious concerns.”

“The secrecy surrounding your dealings with Justice Thomas is simply unacceptable,” Wyden wrote. “The American public deserves a full accounting of the full extent of your largesse towards Justice Thomas, including whether these gifts complied with all relevant federal tax and ethics laws.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and other congressional Democrats had called for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to investigate Thomas’ dealings with Crow. But the federal courts responded in a letter Whitehouse released Sunday that the matter has been referred to an ethics committee.

Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, director of the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, wrote that concerns about Thomas had been referred to the Judicial Conference Committee on Financial Disclosure, “which is responsible for implementing the disclosure provisions of the Ethics in Government Act and addressing allegations of errors or omissions in the filing of financial disclosure reports.”