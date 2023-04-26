Push for Supreme Court ethics code gets bipartisan boost

A pair of senators announced bipartisan legislation Wednesday to require the Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code within a year, in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose luxury trips or a real estate transaction with a billionaire GOP donor.

The bill from Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, is the first bipartisan measure on the issue introduced in either chamber since ProPublica reports earlier this month spotlighted the relationship between Thomas and Harlan Crow.

The measure also would require the Supreme Court to designate an official to handle ethics complaints and publish any steps taken in response, as well as allow the marshal of the Supreme Court to contract with federal agencies to conduct ethics investigations.

Murkowski said in a news release that the Supreme Court’s public standing has suffered from a series of self-inflicted wounds.

“The Supreme Court must demonstrate independence and fairness as they rule on the laws of the land — and any cracks in the public’s confidence will have damaging repercussions for the state of our democracy,” Murkowski said.