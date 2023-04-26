Trillion-dollar deficits: Biden’s new normal

I will leave the Biden reelection announcement to the Twittersphere to discuss. Instead, focusing on one of the most important issues Biden never mentioned in his Tuesday announcement video: the economy, specifically the country’s staggering debt, a looming catastrophe waiting to happen. As the debate over the debt ceiling and fiscal discipline rages on, here are five key economic factors to keep in mind in the coming weeks.

But before I do that let me provide a bit of context to the scale of the numbers being discussed, as billions and trillions are huge numbers. The next million seconds will take 11.6 days. The next billion seconds is 31.7 years. The next trillion seconds is 317 centuries. So, in the context of talking about federal spending, in 2022, the U.S. government spent $6.2 trillion. With that, let’s jump into the data.

Biden has normalized the COVID-19 2020 emergency budget

The president and his White House have taken the 2020 COVID-19, one-time-only crisis budget as his administration’s working baseline, rather than the pre-Covid 2019 budget, which had a significant $4.4 trillion price tag.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, the budget jumped 47 percent to $6.5 trillion, as both Democrats and Republicans supported the need for emergency funding. That COVID funding was to sunset as the country returned to normal — as it did last year. Apparently, Biden decided to ignore that crucial point.

Instead, he saw that supersized budget in 2020 not as a crisis, but an opportunity that could be exploited going forward to pay for what amounted to a historic spending spree that kicked off with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and drove what became the worst inflation in 40 years. During Biden’s first two years in office, he oversaw spending that was 40 percent higher than the pre-COVID 2019 budget.