House rejects Gaetz resolution to remove US troops from Somalia

The House rejected on Thursday a resolution that would require the White House to remove hundreds of U.S. troops deployed in Somalia as part of counterterrorism efforts.

Lawmakers voted 102-321 against the concurrent resolution from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that would require the president to withdraw the forces within one year of enactment.

The House pushed the vote on the resolution back to Thursday after earlier this week raising the prospect that it could be part of a Wednesday agenda that had Republican leaders scrambling for votes for a debt ceiling bill. Gaetz was one of the holdouts on that bill, and said consideration of his resolution wouldn't affect that vote.

Gaetz has been a thorn in the side of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., since the beginning of the 118th Congress. Along with two co-sponsors of his Somalia resolution — Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. — he was among the Republican opponents of the debt ceiling bill the House passed in a 217-215 vote.

In January, Gaetz was one of several Republicans who withheld support even in the final vote that gave McCarthy the speaker's gavel.