Of neighbors, fear and a fractured — and armed — America

It’s something most folks do without thinking. And that included me a few weeks ago. But since then, I’ve been thinking about it — a lot.

When the mail carrier mistakenly delivered a package to my home instead of next door, I carried it over, placed it carefully outside the front door and rang the bell before leaving. Halfway down my new neighbors’ driveway, however, I began to second-guess myself, my naivete and my decision.

And after recent headlines, well, let’s just say I feel lucky the story ended so routinely.

When I returned home that afternoon, I wondered what might have happened if the folks next door, the new neighbors (white neighbors I had not yet met), had glanced through the peephole and had seen this Black stranger, holding a package, wondering, perhaps, if I was coming or going.

Dressed in a baggy sweatsuit and slippers, I can’t imagine I looked like much of a threat; then, neither did 16-year-old, 5-foot-8, 140-pound Ralph Yarl. Yet, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, a white man, has said he was “scared to death” of the “6-foot-tall” Black “man” of his imagination.