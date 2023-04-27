Promise or peril? AI may offer both to congressional staff

Daniel Schuman had a problem. Schuman needed to prepare for a presentation, but like any other “lazy person” with a lot of other stuff to do, the policy director at Demand Progress didn’t want to put in the time and effort to write the darn thing. So he asked a bot to do it instead.

“My starting point for this presentation was to ask AI ‘how you can use AI,’” Schuman said Friday before a packed room of over 100 congressional staffers gathered to hear how artificial intelligence tools could help — or hurt — their work on the Hill.

Schuman used his prompts into ChatGPT, the experimental text-generating model from OpenAI, and its responses to demonstrate the technology’s promise and peril. The bot’s first bullet point of the pros — “ability to analyze vast amounts of data and inform in a timely manner” — was dead on, Schuman said. But it’s next — “can assist in drafting legislation” — was way off. “I don’t think that’s true at all,” he said.

The event was co-hosted by the POPVOX Foundation, Lincoln Network and Demand Progress with collaboration from the chief administrative officer's House Digital Service office. HDS has a suite of AI software licenses available for staffers to experiment with through an ongoing working group. Offices can sign up via the HDS website.

Like all technology going back to the first stone ax, AI can cut down the work hours spent on drudgery, the panel said. HDS’ Ken Ward suggested that text generating programs like ChatGPT would be great for coming up with first drafts of “Dear colleague” letters and press releases, which staffers could then edit for accuracy.