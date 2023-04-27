US to expand migrant processing abroad after Title 42 policy ends

The Biden administration will create additional legal migration pathways and open processing centers abroad as part of efforts to prepare for an expected spike in migration after pandemic-era border controls end next month, top officials said Thursday.

The administration’s migration programs aim to discourage migrants from journeying by land to the U.S.-Mexico border and crossing in between ports of entry once the so-called Title 42 border policy lifts on May 11.

The Title 42 policy, which will expire with the COVID-19 public health emergency, has for more than three years allowed border agents to turn back migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without considering their asylum claims. The Department of Homeland Security has predicted that border agents could see upward of 10,000 border crossings daily once the public health restrictions end.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced the changes together at a press conference on Thursday.

Blinken called the regional processing centers — which will be opened in South and Central America to prescreen migrants for eligibility for protection — a “new and innovative approach” and a “hugely important step to prevent people from making the dangerous journey to the border by providing a much safer legal option.