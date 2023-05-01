Supreme Court to decide major case on federal rule-making power

The Supreme Court will decide a challenge over how courts assess federal rule-making, setting up a major case for its next term that could change the balance of power between executive agencies, Congress and the judiciary.

The case the court announced Monday, Loper Bright Enterprises et al. v. Raimondo, centers on a challenge to a Commerce Department rule on fishery inspectors. But the justices said they will reconsider a 39-year-old legal precedent that has been used to uphold thousands of agency rules across the entire federal government.

Federal agencies, from the Justice Department to the EPA and the Federal Communications Commission, regularly assert what’s known as “Chevron deference” in defending their rules in court.

That doctrine stems from a 1984 Supreme Court case, Chevron USA Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council Inc., in which the court found that judges should defer to the agencies’ interpretations of a law if it is ambiguous.

Republican lawmakers and the conservative legal movement have been critical of the doctrine for years, describing it as a way that regulatory agencies go beyond what Congress intended when it passed laws.