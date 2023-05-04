Republicans leery of Democrats’ China competition plan

Senate Republicans are open to working with Democrats on another China competition package, but some worry the majority will try to load it up with new spending and lose bipartisan appeal.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday announced their committees in the coming months would assemble a massive legislative package to combat the Chinese government’s economic and military expansion plans. This effort is intended to follow up on the bipartisan chips and science law enacted last year.

The general goal of helping the U.S. better compete with the Chinese government on the world stage is one Republicans share. But with Democrats talking a lot already about “investments,” Republicans fear that means new spending that will make the package unpalatable to their conference.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune said there is “perhaps” another opportunity for a bipartisan China competition package.

“If it’s a big spending bill, probably not,” the South Dakota Republican said. “Our members now are really not shy about [opposing] spending money and adding it to the debt. We're seeing a lot of the consequences of that already.” If there are nonspending proposals to “sort of up the stakes in terms of that relationship with China, which has become very adversarial on many levels, I'm sure there's bipartisan interest in that,” Thune added.