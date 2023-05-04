Who are you going to call? Finance hopes not ghost networks

Patients seeking mental health treatment for themselves or their families too often find their insurers' provider directories riddled with inaccurate information, filled with names of providers who aren't accepting new patients or packed with contact information for providers who aren't actually accepting that form of insurance.

The problem of so-called "ghost networks" is pervasive in mental health, according to data released by Senate Finance Democrats ahead of a hearing Wednesday in which senators sharply criticized the accuracy of insurance company provider directories and called for action that would make it easier for patients to seek mental health care.

In the days leading up to Wednesday's hearing, Finance Committee staff called 120 mental health providers selected from 12 Medicare Advantage plans in six states and found that one-third of listings had incorrect numbers or inaccurate information or did not return the call.

In all, they found, 80 percent of the health providers listed were “ghosts” that were "unreachable, not accepting new patients or not in-network."

Staff were able to secure appointments only 18 percent of the time, although success varied by state. They were unable to schedule any appointments in Oregon, Finance Chair Ron Wyden’s home state.