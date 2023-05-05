Biden names Neera Tanden as White House domestic policy chief

President Joe Biden has appointed a lightning rod of Republican scorn to lead domestic policy-making inside the West Wing as Susan Rice steps aside.

Neera Tanden, who Senate Republicans and one key Democrat — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III —blocked when Biden made her his first Office of Management and Budget director nominee, will step into the role of Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser. She'll also be an assistant to the president.

Tanden has been White House staff secretary since October 2021, meaning she takes on her new job with an insider’s knowledge of the Biden team.

“For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education."

He also touted Tanden’s work on securing “clean energy subsidies” and helping craft “sensible gun reform” policies.