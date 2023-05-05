CDC director to depart in June

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky will leave her post at the end of June, the agency announced on Friday, after a controversial two years of leading the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement of her departure comes a week before the Biden administration is set to wind down the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11.

“The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director,” Walensky said in a statement. “I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC — and public health — forward into a much better and more trusted place.”

Walensky was an unusually high-profile CDC director, serving during a time when Americans were extremely focused on the agency and the country dealt with two infectious disease outbreaks: COVID-19 and mpox.

Public mistrust of public health institutions was a hallmark of her tenure, and she was routinely criticized by Republicans for the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including for keeping schools closed too long and for inconsistent guidelines surrounding masking. Public trust in the CDC steadily declined between December 2020 and April 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.