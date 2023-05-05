Space agency’s GOP fans make their case to shield it from cuts

​As House Republicans sit down to write their fiscal 2024 spending bills, appropriators are vowing to protect defense, veterans and border security funding from cuts. Some are pushing to add another spending category to the protected list: NASA.

While the space agency has long seen bipartisan support in Congress, Republican plans to slash spending to the fiscal 2022 topline level of $1.47 trillion mean $131 billion in cuts have to come from somewhere.

But some Republican appropriators say they’re aiming to carve out NASA, which received $25.4 billion for the current fiscal year in the December omnibus package.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., who sits on the Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations panel that oversees NASA’s budget, said NASA missions have national security implications and he is fighting to “keep the agency whole.”

Garcia credited NASA for keeping its requested budget increases to single digits in recent years. He pointed to the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter that has flown in Mars’ atmosphere and a major launch associated with the agency’s planned mission to return to the moon in November as examples of recent NASA successes.