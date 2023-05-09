Even Senate sponsors are skeptical of bills to shield kids online

The Senate is teeming with proposals, many bipartisan, to combat what supporters say is Big Tech’s failure to combat child pornography and otherwise promote the safety and privacy of minors online.

There’s been movement on several of these bills. But Senate passage, let alone enactment, for any of them still seems elusive because of opposition from powerful opponents.

The tech companies yield significant sway because of their size, popularity and wealth. Civil rights groups protest that the measures would limit free speech on the internet. Some lawmakers worry the bills could unintentionally deter the encryption needed to safeguard data. And some Democrats say the bills would enable conservative governors to censor content they dislike, particularly from LGBTQ individuals.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., referred to two sources of opposition at a Judiciary Committee markup last Thursday shortly before the panel approved his bill that would eliminate online media platforms’ Section 230 liability protections for content showing child sexual abuse posted by users.

“[Social media companies] are going to beat us. We’re going to pass [my bill] today, but it’ll go nowhere,” Graham said. “They got a ton of money. And every time you try to do something, there’s some group saying you’re destroying speech. And the money talks.”