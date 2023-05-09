Senate Democrats request details on gifts to Clarence Thomas

Senate Democrats requested more information from a billionaire GOP donor on gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas that included undisclosed luxury vacations, a real estate transaction and private school tuition for a relative.

The Judiciary Committee sent four letters Monday that asked for a detailed accounting by May 22 from Harlan Crow, as well as the entities that own his retreat, yacht and private plane.

The information “will help identify specific shortcomings” on the Supreme Court’s recently released statement on ethics for the justices, “as well as current law, that legislation needs to address,” the letter to Crow states.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden already had sent a similar letter to Crow with a deadline of May 8. Wyden has not announced whether Crow met the deadline, and a representative for Wyden could not be immediately reached for comment.

Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., in a Sunday appearance on CNN where he was pressed about the extent of the Democratic response to reporting about the gifts to Thomas, said “everything is on the table.”