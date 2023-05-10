House GOP makes last-minute tweaks to border security bill

The House started floor debate Wednesday on a Republican-led border security package after a four-hour delay, as leadership negotiated with members who were withholding their support for the measure.

Holdouts primarily had two areas of concern with the sweeping immigration bill, but GOP leadership appeared to resolve both with a series of meetings, commitments and a last-minute manager’s amendment.

The deals gave the Republican majority more confidence about the vote count on the border security package, which they’ve touted as one of their top legislative priorities. A vote on final passage is scheduled for Thursday to coincide with the planned end to pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42.

One group of Republicans from agriculture-heavy districts wanted tweaks to address concerns that the bill could exacerbate farm labor shortages, since it eventually would require employers to electronically verify that new hires have permission to legally work in the country.

GOP leaders assured the agriculture district members that any final border or immigration bill negotiated with the Senate and sent to the president’s desk would address their concerns about E-Verify and the agriculture workforce.