Torres Small backed by Senate Agriculture leaders for USDA deputy

Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and ranking member John Boozman said they supported Xochitl Torres Small to become Agriculture deputy secretary, all but assuring her promotion from undersecretary for rural development.

“It is clear to me that Ms. Torres Small has a proven track record as a strong leader, which will be needed as the department faces unprecedented challenges like tackling the climate crisis and helping farmers manage geopolitical risks,” Stabenow, D-Mich., said at a hearing Wednesday.

Boozman, R-Ark., who said he was dissatisfied with the Agriculture Department's failure to provide him information about potentially billions of dollars in unspent pandemic funds, said he hoped Torres Small would improve transparency as the department's second most senior leader.

“Let me be absolutely clear, I do not believe that you are responsible for this specific issue,” Boozman said to Torres Small. “As the deputy, you must provide leadership to USDA’s appointed officials and the career agency heads and create a culture of accountability.”

Torres Small told the committee Wednesday that she would be “part manager and part departmental ambassador" as deputy secretary. She would be the chief operating officer responsible for strategic planning for a department that operates 29 agencies and offices and employs about 100,000 people who largely work outside the Beltway.