Lawmakers call for action on stock trading ban before August recess

A bipartisan group of more than 20 lawmakers is calling on the House Administration Committee to mark up legislation before the August break that would ban members from trading stocks.

The group, led by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., sent a letter Thursday to committee Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and ranking member Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., urging action as scrutiny on trading increases.

“It is a simple, straightforward and profoundly important request that we all agree on,” Neguse said at a news conference in support of the letter Thursday afternoon.

He was joined by Republicans Matt Rosendale of Montana, Ken Buck of Colorado and more than a handful of House Democrats, all of whom have either introduced or co-sponsored legislation to limit members’ ability to trade on information gleaned from their work in Congress.

There have been at least six House proposals introduced this Congress to ban or restrict stock trading and at least two in the Senate.