Recess starting to feel distant as debt limit deadline nears

Lawmakers are beginning to think about changing their plans and staying in Washington in the coming weeks as a standoff over increasing the debt limit bears down.

Members of both parties’ leadership said on Tuesday that plans for the Senate to recess next week and the House to leave town the following week could shift.

These decisions depend in part on the outcome of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders on Tuesday afternoon, their second sit-down this month in an effort to address the debt limit impasse.

The federal government is expected to run out of enough funds to pay all its bills on time as soon as June 1.

Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said next week’s recess is “up in the air.”