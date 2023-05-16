Senators use hearings to explore regulation on artificial intelligence

The chairman of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee said at a hearing Tuesday that Congress should take lessons from the emergence of social media and act soon on artificial intelligence.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said lawmakers in the past failed to adequately address social media, leading to predators on the internet and toxic content — issues lawmakers are now trying to clean up after the fact.

“Congress failed to meet the moment on social media. Now we have the obligation to do it on AI before the threats and the risks become real,” Blumenthal said. “Sensible safeguards are not in opposition to innovation. Accountability is not a burden, far from it.”

Lawmakers in Washington are looking to build rules for artificial intelligence as the technology comes into greater public consciousness, particularly with the emergence of tools such as ChatGPT.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee also held a hearing Tuesday about the use of artificial intelligence in the government. Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., said the government is already using the technology in its efforts to automate routine tasks and assess potential security threats.