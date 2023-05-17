Appeals court weighs FDA approval of abortion drug

A three-judge panel on Wednesday that heard oral arguments in a case challenging the Food and Drug Administration's 2000 approval of a commonly used abortion drug seemed receptive to that challenge.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, who heard arguments in a case brought by a group of conservative medical groups who oppose mifepristone, a drug used as part of the regimen for medication abortions and miscarriage management, seemed skeptical of the federal government's defense of that drug's approval.

The judges were critical of government filings calling a district court decision against the FDA an "unprecedented judicial assault," with Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod telling Sarah E. Harrington, deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department the remarks were "unusual."

“Why not just focus on the facts of this case, rather than have this sort of 'FDA can do no wrong' theme,” asked Judge James C. Ho.

But Harrington said the agency "is charged with determining what is relevant for safety and efficacy, and it's certainly not up to lawyers and judges to come in and say."