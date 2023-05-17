Legislative Branch bill advanced to full Appropriations panel

The House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee advanced a $6.7 billion fiscal 2024 spending bill to the full Appropriations Committee Wednesday on a voice vote.

The bill would cut legislative branch spending by 2.2 percent from the enacted fiscal 2023 level of $6.9 billion. Most of the reduction would come out of the Architect of the Capitol budget, cutting $332.3 million from the fiscal 2023 level, to $798.1 million.

The Members’ Representational Allowance would remain level at $810 million.

The Legislative Branch markup was the second in the annual appropriations process, following the Military Construction-VA Appropriations Subcommittee markup earlier on Wednesday.

The process kicked off this year before House Republicans set topline allocations for each subcommittee, amid negotiations with the White House on raising the debt ceiling, reducing the deficit and other conservative legislative priorities, including additional work requirements for some recipients of food stamps and changes to the environmental permitting process for energy infrastructure projects.