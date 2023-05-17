Will 2024 be a personality contest or a policy debate?

Here are a few thoughts this week as we await the outcome of the debt ceiling battle.

What will the 2024 election be about?

It may seem obvious to ask this most basic of questions about the next election, but the answer will likely decide its outcome. So, perhaps, a better way to assess both the primary and general elections is by asking: “Will this be an election driven by personality or by policy?”

Obviously, the answer depends on who ends up with the parties’ presidential nominations. But in this very early stage of the Republican primary season, the GOP candidates are wrestling with their own derivative of my question. Asking themselves: "Should I try to 'out-Trump Trump' when it comes to the former president’s inevitable personal attacks or rise above the fray and focus on issues?"

For Republican primary voters, clearly there is at least an initial dynamic as voters look to see which candidate can survive the likely Trump attacks and name-calling coming their way.