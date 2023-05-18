Tighter TANF requirements may be ripe for debt limit accord

Few states have had to meet that standard, however, because they are allowed to lower the required percentage by either reducing the caseload compared to what it was in 2005, or spending more state money on the program than required, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Ways and Means Committee Republicans said in a summary of the GOP proposal that in 2021, only six states had to comply with the 50 percent requirement, while 34 states used credits to reduce the work requirement to zero. In its report, the CRS said the credits allowed those states “to have no families engaged in work or activities but still be in compliance with their work participation standard.”

The GOP legislation would reset the baseline for calculating reductions from the caseload in 2005 to the caseload in 2022. The number of families receiving benefits dropped by over 50 percent during that time, however, from around 2.1 million to less than 1 million, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. That means under the House bill, states would have few if any credits available to reduce the number of recipients that have to work.

That’s the point, according to Matt Weidinger, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank. He said the changes are aimed at fulfilling the objective of the 1996 law to move more people into jobs.

“The real purpose of doing this is to reboot the work participation requirement and once again expect states to engage half of their caseload in activities,” said Weidinger, a former Ways and Means GOP aide.