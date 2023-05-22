McCarthy says debt limit deal with Biden possible

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen says agency officials have determined that they can’t guarantee all federal payments can be made on time beyond June 1 without a debt limit increase or suspension. In a new letter to lawmakers on Monday, Yellen wrote that at this point Treasury's view is a debt limit breach would be "highly likely" in early June, potentially by June 1.

“I think we could get a deal tonight, we could get a deal tomorrow, but you've got to get something done this week to be able to pass it and move it to the Senate,” McCarthy said. “That's why we took action all the way back in April, even before she said it was June 1 — we thought it was in July. We don't want to be in this last moment. I think that's a terrible way to go.”

The two parties have been at odds over how much discretionary spending to appropriate in the upcoming fiscal year. Democrats want to increase the overall pot, including defense and nondefense accounts; Republicans want to shrink it, while still increasing defense, veterans and border security funds, which would cut other domestic and foreign aid programs more deeply.

House Republicans passed a bill in April that would cap overall fiscal 2024 spending at the level appropriated two years earlier, and then set caps for the next nine years allowing for 1 percent annual growth. Democrats are pushing for, at minimum, something close to a freeze at fiscal 2023 levels, and caps that last for no more than two years. Republicans are pushing for something between two and 10 years of caps.

“You’re 10 days out, so the president has to be serious,” McCarthy said. “We have to spend less next year than we spend this year.” He said cutting defense was “off the table” given threats posed by China and the need to keep rearming Ukraine and replacing depleted U.S. weapons stocks.