CDC: HIV declines driven by teens, young adults

New HIV infections dropped 12 percent in 2021 compared to 2017, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates released Tuesday, with the biggest drops among young gay and bisexual men.

But the agency warned that HIV prevention efforts need to be accelerated to reach the national goals.

The data Tuesday credited the overall decrease to a 34 percent drop in infections among 13-24 year olds, with the largest declines among young gay and bisexual men. Annual HIV infections among young people decreased from 9,300 to 6,100, but among young LGBTQ men new infections dropped from 7,400 to 4,900.

“Our nation’s HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who called for accelerating efforts to reach groups at risk more quickly and more equitably. “Longstanding factors, such as systemic inequities, social and economic marginalization and residential segregation, however, stand between highly effective HIV treatment and prevention and people who could benefit from them.”

Reductions in new infections were not uniform against racial and ethnic groups. CDC estimated a 45 percent drop in new infections among young LGBTQ white males, compared to a 36 percent drop in young Hispanic/Latino LGBTQ males and only a 27 percent drop among young LGBTQ Black males.