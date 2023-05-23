Salazar, Escobar unveil comprehensive immigration bill

Florida Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and Texas Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar have teamed up on a sprawling immigration bill that aims to revamp asylum processing, slash visa backlogs and provide a path to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants.

The nearly 500-page bill announced Tuesday represents a rare bipartisan effort on immigration, a topic that has become a political wedge issue and source of stalemate in Congress for decades. And it includes proposals that incorporate elements from earlier, narrower bipartisan immigration bills.

Salazar, who represents a Hispanic-majority district in south Florida, said at a press conference Tuesday that the unveiling of the bill represents a historic moment.

“Two members of Congress — one Democrat, one Republican — have decided to work on one of the most divisive topics in this country: immigration. Who wants to do that? Very few people. But we’re doing it,” Salazar said.

She told reporters afterwards that she plans to next meet with Republican leadership and that she is open to exploring different potential procedural avenues for the bill to move forward.