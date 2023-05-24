Mississippi Delta hospitals battle financial factors to survive

​

ROLLING FORK, MISS. — DeeAnn Brown was not scheduled to work the evening of Friday, March 24. But after a monster tornado leveled the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork and damaged Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, where she is a registered nurse, she and her family rushed to help.

Storm chasers and high school students dressed for prom were digging out victims. Brown and her family, confused by the destruction and emergency lights, nearly got lost in the four blocks between their car and the hospital.

“When you rolled the windows down,” she said, “you could hear people hollering.”

The EF4 tornado, one of several that swept through Mississippi and Alabama that night, damaged the hospital’s emergency room and took two of its three ambulances offline. Staff tended patients despite rain coming through the ceiling, working by flashlight when the generator went out.

About an hour passed before any patients reached the hospital. The next option was 45 miles away.