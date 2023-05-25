Supreme Court ruling will force changes to ‘waters of US’ rule

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday defining which wetlands can be protected under the Clean Water Act will require the Biden administration to rewrite bedrock regulations of what is protected as “waters of the U.S.”

The court unanimously ruled that the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrongfully claimed oversight of wetlands on the property of Idaho couple Chantell and Michael Sackett. However, the justices were divided 5-4 when determining a new test to replace ones put forward in 2006 by Justices Anthony Kennedy and Antonin Scalia in the 4-1-4 ruling on Rapanos v. United States.

[Supreme Court narrows water pollution protections]

While Kennedy’s test had allowed for bodies of water with a “significant nexus” to navigable waters to be protected, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority that “CWA extends to only those ‘wetlands with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are ‘waters of the United States’ in their own right,’ so that they are ‘indistinguishable’ from those waters.”

The Bush and Obama administrations had relied upon the significant nexus test — which holds that wetlands that could affect protected waters should be covered by the act. In December the corps and the EPA finalized a rule that relied on that test.