Judge sets Navarro contempt of Congress trial for September

A federal judge on Tuesday set a Sept. 5 trial date for former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro on criminal charges stemming from his refusal to cooperate with a subpoena from the House select panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The contempt of Congress case has been delayed over the past few months as attorneys argued over how to handle Navarro’s claims that former President Donald Trump told him to claim executive privilege over the subpoena.

Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia already ruled that Navarro could not dismiss the charges over his claim of executive privilege. But he has yet to decide what to do at trial if Navarro testified to the jury that Trump instructed him to invoke privilege.

Navarro was originally meant to face trial earlier this year. The case, a rare prosecution for defying a congressional subpoena, may test the limits of the legislative branch’s subpoena power.

In a court filing, the Justice Department argued Navarro should not be allowed to bring up the issue at all in his testimony. Prosecutors said Navarro had presented no evidence that Trump instructed him to invoke privilege and he should not be allowed to bring that up at trial.