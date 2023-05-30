McCarthy floats contempt for FBI director over document request

Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened Tuesday to seek to hold the head of the FBI in contempt of Congress if the agency didn't comply with a congressional subpoena issued after lawmakers received “whistleblower disclosures” related to President Joe Biden.

The comments came hours before the head of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced that the panel will take steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for not complying with a congressional subpoena.

Republicans contend that an unclassified form describes an alleged scheme involving “then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,” and the House oversight committee issued a subpoena for specific documents.

Republicans said they received “highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures,” but the lawmakers provided no details of the scheme nor evidence of its accuracy in a letter to the FBI and the Justice Department as the subpoena was rolled out. The White House has said congressional Republicans have been making unproven political attacks against Biden for years.

McCarthy, during a Fox News appearance, said he spoke with Wray and told him the document must be provided, a move that comes after Republicans accused the agency of delaying.