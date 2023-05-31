Debt bill dissatisfaction threatens deeper GOP rift

As House Republicans prepare for a fractured conference vote on a bipartisan debt limit bill, opponents are warning the break in GOP unity could reverberate beyond the Wednesday night vote.

Kevin McCarthy’s agitators from his 15-ballot election to become speaker are accusing him of violating agreements made during that January fight, with a few questioning whether that merits deploying a procedural tool to try to oust him from the role.

At a minimum, some opponents of the debt limit deal say that the trust and unity the conference built during the speaker’s race negotiations and the past few months of largely intraparty legislative work is being called into question. Frustration over this deal could spill into other legislative efforts, particularly the appropriations process needed to execute the spending caps written into the debt limit deal.

McCarthy, however, is pleased with the agreement he and his negotiators brokered with the White House, calling it “the most conservative deal we ever had.” The California Republican and his allies dismissed the notion that his speakership is at risk as they predict at least two-thirds of the 222-member GOP conference will vote for the debt limit bill.

Still, a sizable chunk of the conference is planning to oppose the bill because they don’t think it cuts spending enough — especially in exchange for suspending the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, an estimated $4 trillion increase to the statutory borrowing limit once the suspension is lifted. And a handful of opponents want the bill to allow more spending on defense.