Meet the House members who voted against the debt limit deal 

A bipartisan bill to suspend the debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025, and cut spending by at least $1.5 trillion passed the House with a coalition of Republican and Democratic votes built from the center out.

The 314-117 vote was carried by 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats — an outcome largely expected after Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., President Joe Biden and their proxies negotiated a deal that involved wins and concessions from both sides.

Much of the opposition — 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats — came from the far right and left wings of the parties. But there were also some more surprising “no” votes, including from McCarthy allies, appropriators who will have to write spending bills capped by the bill and others from groups primed to support bipartisan deals.

House Freedom Caucus

Roughly half of the 71 Republican “no” votes came from members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus. Group member Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., missed the vote but had planned to oppose the bill.

And 26 Freedom Caucus members were upset enough to take the extraordinary step of voting against the rule that set up floor debate on the bill, a procedural vote that typically falls along party lines regardless of how members plan to vote on final passage.