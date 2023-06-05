Cardin, Hagerty aim to fund modernization panel for US diplomacy

Crises including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 fall of Afghanistan underlined the State Department’s need for an agile and capable workforce that can get to global hot spots to help Americans and allies as needed.

The top Democrat and Republican on the Senate panel that oversees State Department operations say its structure and ability to be responsive, or even proactive, are outdated and leave U.S. diplomacy unprepared for an accelerating tempo of crises and spreading instability. The senators are aiming this year to provide funds for a commission that would make recommendations to modernize the department, building on authority provided in legislation last year.

“The challenges at the State Department have never been more difficult,” said Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., citing the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. strategic competition with China, residual impacts of the pandemic, spreading hunger and extreme weather resulting from climate change. Cardin chairs the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee overseeing the management of the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Cardin and the panel’s ranking member, Republican Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, are pushing to secure funding in the fiscal 2024 State-Foreign Operations spending measure to stand up the commission they got authorized in the 2022 defense policy measure. The two senators say the commission’s work is needed to ascertain the best way to ensure that the State Department has the personnel and flexibility to address 21st century challenges.

“We know we don’t have enough personnel in the [U.S. diplomatic] missions in order to carry out what we expect them to do,” Cardin said Wednesday at an event at the Meridian Center for Diplomatic Engagement. “We also know that we are regularly reprioritizing where we have to put our resources because of international events and circumstances, and that requires us to take personnel out of missions, and they become very short-staffed.”