Supreme Court to decide ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute

The Supreme Court will decide a case about an effort to cash in on a phrase about “diminutive” aspects of former President Donald Trump, a trademark dispute that could open public officials to more money-making criticism that uses their names.

The justices on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of a lower court ruling that allowed a trademark for “Trump too small.”

The case started with Steve Elster, who in a 2018 trademark application said he intended to “convey that some features of President Trump and his policies are diminutive” and sell it on T-shirts.

A federal law gives some legal protections to the holder of a trademark, and for decades has prohibited the registration of trademarks that include the name, portrait or signature of a living person except by written consent.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found a trademark law’s restriction on the use of a person’s name without their consent violates the First Amendment when it chills criticism of public figures or government officials.