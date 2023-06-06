GOP lawmakers preview defense if Trump indicted on federal charges

As Washington prepares for the possible federal indictment of a former president, congressional allies of Donald Trump have previewed a muscular public defense that paints potential prosecutors as politically biased.

In letters, statements and media comments over the past days and weeks, Republicans in both chambers previewed their criticism of a possible indictment that some legal experts say could come as soon as this week from grand jury probes supervised by Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith.

Congressional Republicans have cast Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as biased, threatened to strip funding from the FBI, questioned the role of the FBI in that special counsel probe and moved to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The words and actions resemble Republican criticism of state law enforcement officials in April, when a 34-count indictment was unsealed against Trump in New York City. And they fit with Trump’s effort to make his perseverance against perceived political foes a key part of his third presidential bid.

Smith is supervising two probes into the former president and reportedly is nearing a charging decision. Those investigations focus on whether Trump committed any crimes in connection with his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss or in his retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, after his presidency.