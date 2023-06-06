Pragmatic problem solvers can find fertile ground in today’s post-pandemic Congress

Most Americans think of Capitol Hill as a dysfunctional mess paralyzed by extreme partisanship. High wire acts with last-minute saves like raising the debt limit reinforce that impression. Yet, legislatively, the last Congress was one of the most productive in history, even though personal relationships and party agendas struggled in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The Washington Post called it a “highly significant Congress” that delivered “robust policy achievements” on a range of issues including infrastructure, domestic semiconductor production, gun laws, same-sex marriage protection and more. But it wasn’t only successful legislation that signified functionality.

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress wrapped up its four-year mandate with 202 bipartisan recommendations to improve the way the House operates, hires and develops staff, communicates with constituents, adapts to new technology, and more; 65 percent of these bipartisan recommendations have already been fully or partially implemented, and more are underway.

Even the select committee’s proposal to reinstate so-called “earmarks” was adopted as “congressionally directed spending” and became a tool to promote legislative compromise and strengthen ties to constituents.

In the Senate, the engine behind the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, historic legislation to prevent a future electoral college crisis, was an informal group of Republican and Democratic senators who hammer out bipartisan solutions to important problems. They had successfully coalesced previously around bills to end surprise medical billing and promote infrastructure improvements. No doubt they will find another issue to dig into in this Congress.