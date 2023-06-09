Trump indictment details national defense documents he kept at club

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on more than three dozen federal charges related to his retention of classified documents after his presidency, including false statements, concealing government records and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

The indictment states the former president took classified documents on military and nuclear secrets with him from the White House and conspired with an aide, Waltine Nauta, to keep them from the government.

The historic criminal indictment, which stems from the wide-ranging special counsel investigation headed by John L. “Jack” Smith, magnifies Trump’s legal exposure as he pushes forward with a comeback bid for the White House.

Court records unsealed Friday also said Trump would have to report for his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday. The charges and court appearance track with details in news reports from Thursday.

The indictment said Trump and Nauta, who was also indicted, worked together to handle the records and eventually conceal them from investigators. The documents Trump kept at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, included information about U.S. military plans and the nuclear capabilities of the U.S., the indictment said.