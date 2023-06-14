Senate confirms voting rights lawyer as New York federal judge

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed voting rights lawyer Dale Ho to be a federal judge in New York, a nominee who followed a less traditional career path to the bench through work at the American Civil Liberties Union.

The chamber voted 50-49 on his nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III voting against his nomination and South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott not voting.

Ho’s confirmation is seen as an accomplishment for President Joe Biden and Democrats who have aimed to confirm candidates with personal and professional diversity. Ho also previously worked at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

“Very few federal judges in history have been appointed to the federal bench directly from our nation’s oldest civil rights organizations,” The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights tweeted about Ho this month. “We need more.”

At the ACLU, Ho argued at the Supreme Court on a successful challenge to the inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census. The group contended the Trump administration’s stated reason for adding that question was contrived and would lead to undercounting undocumented immigrants.