Biden highlights solid backing from key Democratic factions

As he ramps up his reelection effort, President Joe Biden is relying on allies from across the Democratic coalition to help him win a second term.

That approach was evident over the past few days, when Biden crisscrossed the nation to address gun violence prevention groups in Connecticut, union members in Pennsylvania and environmental justice activists in California.

The trips are part of a flurry of campaign events crafted to showcase Biden’s record and build excitement among Democrats. Later this week, Biden will be with three abortion rights groups to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade precedent.

A political candidate seeking to tap into a diverse group of supporters from within their own party isn’t a novel strategy. But in order to prevail in 2024, Biden, who faces lackluster enthusiasm even among some Democrats, will need the strong backing of his traditional allies.

At a rally hosted by the AFL-CIO at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday, he reminded a throng of cheering supporters of his longtime support of organized labor.