Congress should dole out funds for a postwar Ukraine investment trust fund

The British government will host a Ukraine recovery conference this week that will focus on mobilizing international private sector support for Ukraine’s economic recovery. While the Ukraine war is not yet over, it is not too early to think about what comes next. The United States cannot afford to help Ukraine win the war only to lose the peace. Washington needs to back investor insurance for Ukraine.

The challenge that lies ahead is not simply the reconstruction of a war-torn Ukraine and a recovery to its prewar level of economic activity. Prior to the war, Ukraine was a relatively poor country. Its 2021 per capita income was 13 percent of the European Union average. Its hopes for EU membership, integration into the broader world economy, and a stable democracy will not be possible if Ukraine remains so impoverished.

Ukraine’s long-term economic recovery will require sustained economic growth, far above the 2 percent annual growth averaged in the six years prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion. That can only be achieved through a sharp increase in productivity, fueled by investment.

Ukraine has a strong track record of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) thanks to its proximity to the European market, a relatively well-trained workforce and low wage costs that are comparable to China’s. The average annual inflow of FDI between 2016 and 2021 represented 3.3 percent of Ukrainian GDP, roughly equivalent to that enjoyed by its EU neighbor Poland (3.5 percent).

But much more investment will be needed because recovery costs will be enormous. Ukraine may need $180 billion in FDI and $350 billion in additional domestic private investment over the next 15 years, according to unofficial European estimates.